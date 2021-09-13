Analyzing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.59%. Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $67.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Mondelez International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -48.07 Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.17 $3.56 billion $2.59 23.25

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Mondelez International 15.49% 14.30% 5.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

