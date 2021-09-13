Analyzing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stryve Foods
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Mondelez International
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
Volatility and Risk
Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Stryve Foods and Mondelez International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|N/A
|-$580,000.00
|($0.14)
|-48.07
|Mondelez International
|$26.58 billion
|3.17
|$3.56 billion
|$2.59
|23.25
Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Stryve Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-189.46%
|-8.60%
|Mondelez International
|15.49%
|14.30%
|5.87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Mondelez International beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Stryve Foods
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.