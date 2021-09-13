Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 119.48%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33% Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.67 -$192.30 million $0.28 67.39 Tellurian $37.43 million 33.24 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -6.28

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

