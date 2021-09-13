Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Shares of OPT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
