Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of OPT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

