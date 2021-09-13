JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.41 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

