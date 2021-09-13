Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

