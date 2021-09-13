Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the highest is $35.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

