Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARS. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of TARS opened at $22.30 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $458.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

