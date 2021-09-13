STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.62 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

