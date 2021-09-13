MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.11 ($94.25).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €43.46 ($51.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.12 and its 200-day moving average is €65.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a twelve month high of €117.90 ($138.71). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

