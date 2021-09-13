Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

