Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

