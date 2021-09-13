Acumen Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$1.16 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. The stock has a market cap of C$79.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

