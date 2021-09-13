BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.