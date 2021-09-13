Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Issued By KeyCorp

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Despegar.com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.