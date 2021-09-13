Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.46 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

