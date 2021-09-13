National Bank Financial Cuts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$63.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

