Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

