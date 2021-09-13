Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A The Coca-Cola 22.19% 44.17% 10.68%

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and The Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A The Coca-Cola $33.01 billion 7.26 $7.75 billion $1.95 28.52

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and The Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Coca-Cola 0 5 10 0 2.67

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. The Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $61.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than The Coca-Cola.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Vintage Wine Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

