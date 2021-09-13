Head to Head Review: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) versus agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOC Telemed and agilon health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.99 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.81 agilon health $1.22 billion 10.19 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

SOC Telemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SOC Telemed and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 agilon health 0 0 10 0 3.00

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 183.74%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

agilon health beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

