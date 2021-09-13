Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

