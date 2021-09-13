UEX (TSE:UEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE UEX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. UEX has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.04 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

About UEX

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

