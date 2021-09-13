Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

TSE SU opened at C$23.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a market cap of C$34.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.89. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

