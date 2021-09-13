National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

