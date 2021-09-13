National Bank Financial Trims Sherritt International (TSE:S) Target Price to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$0.55 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

