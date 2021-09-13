Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$30.53 and a 52 week high of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

