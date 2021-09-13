Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.34.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.43 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$833.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

