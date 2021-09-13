National Bank Financial Trims Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Target Price to C$13.25

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.84.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

