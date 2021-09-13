KeyCorp Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,379.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

