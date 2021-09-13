Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

