Barclays Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 344

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 303.30 ($3.96) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In other news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders acquired 16,602 shares of company stock worth $5,178,034 in the last ninety days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.