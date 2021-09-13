Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

