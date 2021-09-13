Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,071.50 ($40.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £41.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,091.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,227.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

