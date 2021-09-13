Analyzing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PureTech Health alerts:

This table compares PureTech Health and Mateon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $11.77 million 116.86 $5.99 million $0.02 2,400.00 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureTech Health and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureTech Health presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,053.85%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Summary

PureTech Health beats Mateon Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.