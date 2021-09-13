Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

Empire stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

