National Bank Financial Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.80.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

