Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.01.

EDR stock opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.56 million and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

