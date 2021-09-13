Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Blackstone Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

BLSTF stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.