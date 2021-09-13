Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.75 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NMI by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 102.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 23.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

