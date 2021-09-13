Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

