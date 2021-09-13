Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,550. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

