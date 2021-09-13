Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.36.

TSE:DOL opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.54. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

