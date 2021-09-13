BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.05.

BCE opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

