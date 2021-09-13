Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 195 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 145.32 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.