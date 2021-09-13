PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.32) on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 568.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

