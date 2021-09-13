Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Shares of LON:SENS opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £246.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 53.10 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.99.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.