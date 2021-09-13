Barclays Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.87 ($6.91).

CBK stock opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

