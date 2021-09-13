Kaspien (KSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.18. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

