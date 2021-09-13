Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

AXTA opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

