Brokers Offer Predictions for Ocwen Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ocwen Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

OCN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.