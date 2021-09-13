Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.